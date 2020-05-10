x
Taco Cabana introduces pumpkin spice margaritas just in time for all, y'all

Credit: Taco Cabana

HOUSTON — Pumpkin spice fans across Texas are celebrating the newest margarita flavor on Taco Cabana's menu. 

Yep. Just in time for the fall season, the fast food Mexican restaurant is offering its first ever pumpkin spice margaritas. 

They're also adding sour gummy and blood orange margs to the menu just in time for fall.

The margaritas are available now in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth and El Paso.

“Taco Cabana guests have enthusiastically responded to our margarita lineup all summer long and we are extremely excited to continue our Taco Cabana flavor innovation with the launch of our three new seasonal margaritas,” said Rich Stockinger, CEO and President of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Some Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are open. You can also get the margaritas with food purchase at drive-thrus or with curbside pickup by using the MyTC! app or tacocabana.com

