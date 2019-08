SAN ANTONIO — Taco Cabana is inviting everyone to celebrate National Dollar Day with their 'Dollar Menu'.

The menu includes a potato & egg breakfast taco, bean & cheese taco, 12 oz. draft beer, shredded chicken taco, ground beef taco, and any shot for just $1.

A maximum of two shots are allowed per guest, per transaction.

The offer is valid today only and limits one item per guest, per transaction.

Customers must dine-in to take advantage of the offer.

Happy National Dollar Day!