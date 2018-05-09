SAN ANTONIO - In honor of its 40th anniversary, Taco Cabana said it is taking the celebration back to where it all began: The original location at Hildebrand and San Pedro.

Block parties will feature live performances, folklorico dancers and a local band. Parties will be held on Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m. at the first location, as well as the following:

6867 New Hwy 90

6040 Bandera

4335 Thousand Oaks

12731 IH 10 West

Customers can enter for a chance to win FREE Taco Cabana for a year by using the hashtag #TCTacoTalk and sharing memories on Facebook and Instagram. Click here for contest rules.

Taco Cabana will also be offering different "Throwback Thursday" Specials throughout September and selling 40th anniversary commemorative pins for $10.

Taco Cabana released this photo of the loaded taco duos special.

Throughout September, fans will also be able to try duos of "loaded tacos."

