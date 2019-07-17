SAN ANTONIO — Taco Bell is opening a new location in San Antonio.

The "Doritos Locos" chain will open in the Stevens Ranch area near Potranco Road.

Weingarten Realty announced that Taco Bell purchased the piece of land and will begin construction at an unknown date.

The fast-food chain chose this property due to easy access to Loop 1604, US 90 and Highway 211, according to the press release.

They also plan for the location to serve the new employment hub around Citi Bank Campus, Texas Research Park and Microsoft's 160-acre data center.