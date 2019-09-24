Coffee Drinkers! If you can't go a day without your caffeine kick, don't worry, we get it. But what city is the most "coffee-friendly" in the USA?

According to a Wallethub survey, Seattle is the top city in the country for coffee lovers. Trailing behind them: New York, San Francisco, Portland and Los Angeles.

Austin is the only Texas city in the top 20, ranking at well, 20. San Antonio made the list at 53 out of 100.

The rankings were determined by 14 key indicators of a "strong coffee culture" ranging from the number of coffee shops to price per pack of coffee.

Houston had the lowest average price for a pack of coffee, $3.51, compared to Honolulu's $8.20 average.

Either way, grab your Cup o' Joe and enjoy your caffeine!

RELATED: World's largest Starbucks coming to Chicago

RELATED: Starbucks unveils 'Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew'