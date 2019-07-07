Subway is known for wanting to keep it "fresh" by toasting sandwiches and layering bread with meats and veggies.

But the restaurant is hoping a new menu item pairs well with a foot-long sub.

Starting July 22, select Subway locations across the country are introducing hand-spun milkshakes.

The catch? The only Texas cities that are unveiling the shakes are Tyler and Longview.

The exclusivity comes after a representative shared the companies' desire to bring attention towards a product in a unique way.

"We are passionate about creating delicious new menu items for our guests that can't be found anywhere else," said Len Van Popering, Subway's Chief Brand and Innovation Office

The food-chain partnered with Halo Top Creamery in an attempt to make a, "sweet treat that you can feel good about enjoying this summer," according to the press release.

The flavors include:

Vanilla bean

Creamy chocolate

Refreshing strawberry

With the shake options only available in East Texas until September 4, there's no word if the menu item will take effect in every location at a later point in time.

Until then, if you're considering a trip to Tyler or Longview, this could be your chance to see what the hype is all about.