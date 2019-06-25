I scream, you scream, we all scream for…steak ice cream?

That’s right, LongHorn Steakhouse is adding a new treat to its menu this summer-- Steak and Bourbon ice cream.

The first-of-its-kind dessert is the only exception to Longhorn's never frozen motto. It features bite size pieces of steak with swirls of bourbon caramel in every bite.

The sweet and savory treat will be available beginning July 1 at LongHorn restaurants in Atlanta, Cleveland, Houston, Tampa, Nashville, Miami, NYC, and Chicago.

So how much will this steak sensation cost you? Just $3.99. Don't miss out, it'll be around for a limited time.

For more information, check out the LongHorn Steakhouse website.

