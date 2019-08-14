The State Fair of Texas introduces its top 10 finalists for its 15th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

The State Fair announced Wednesday morning which food creations made the cut, showcasing a variety of sweet and savory foods.

The finalists will then compete for three winning titles: "Best Taste - Sweet," "Best Taste - Savory," and "Most Creative."

Here's what foods made the list:



Savory Finalists

Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl by Stephen Alade

Fernie’s Fried Burnt End Burrito by Winter Family Concessions

Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone by Ruth Hauntz

Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball by Greg Parish

Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters by Clint Probst

Sweet Finalists

Big Red® Chicken Bread by Brent & Juan Reaves

Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites by Terrence & Lisa Henderson

Fla’Mango Tango by The Garza Family

Peanut Butter Cup Snookie by Michelle Edwards

Quick Fried “Black Gold” Truffles by Glen & Sherri Kusak

The winners will be announced at this year's Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Tower Building at Fair Park.

The State Fair of Texas celebrates all aspects of Lone Star culture during a 24-day extravaganza from Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 20. at Fair Park in Dallas.

