With allergies going around and pollen counts shooting through the roof, people with stuffy noses find themselves reaching for a hot kettle full of tea.

But, if you're wondering which tea Starbucks recommends while you battle the sniffles, it's a unique concoction called a "Medicine Ball."

So, what's in this special drink that sounds so promising during the cold, flu and allergy season? KENS 5 reached out to Starbucks to find out:

The drink you’re referring to is known as the Honey Citrus Mint Tea : a customer creation so popular that it became a permanent fixture on the Starbucks menu in March 2017.

It consists of Teavana Jade Citrus Mint™ Green Tea, Teavana Peach Tranquility® Herbal Tea, hot water, steamed lemonade and a touch of honey. Fans can also make this soothing tea at home with Teavana teas available in local grocery and convenience retailers .