With allergies going around and pollen counts shooting through the roof, people with stuffy noses find themselves reaching for a hot kettle full of tea.
But, if you're wondering which tea Starbucks recommends while you battle the sniffles, it's a unique concoction called a "Medicine Ball."
So, what's in this special drink that sounds so promising during the cold, flu and allergy season? KENS 5 reached out to Starbucks to find out:
The drink you’re referring to is known as the Honey Citrus Mint Tea: a customer creation so popular that it became a permanent fixture on the Starbucks menu in March 2017.
It consists of Teavana Jade Citrus Mint™ Green Tea, Teavana Peach Tranquility® Herbal Tea, hot water, steamed lemonade and a touch of honey. Fans can also make this soothing tea at home with Teavana teas available in local grocery and convenience retailers.
Simply combine Teavana Jade Citrus Mint and Teavana Peach Tranquility tea sachets with hot water, lemon and honey.