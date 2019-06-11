Starbucks fans across the U.S. can begin celebrating the most wonderful time of the year when the iconic holiday cups and menu items return to stores nationwide.

The holiday menu items include Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte. This year there are four new cup designs including Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes and Candy Cane Stripe.

More on the cup designs below:

Polka Dots – The traditional Starbucks red cup is dotted with green, with the Siren logo playfully popping in here and there.

Merry Dance – A lively pairing of red and green letters jazz up a snowy white cup with a joyful expression.

Merry Stripes – From a distance, this cup looks like it’s wrapped in green vintage wrapping paper. But up close, its tiny type offers a happy sentiment.

Candy Cane Stripes – The colors of the holiday all come together with this design as the Starbucks wordmark falls like snow against stripes of candy cane red and white.

Starbucks is also giving away a free limited-edition reusable red cup to customers who order a holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores in the United States on Nov. 7, while supplies last.

Customers who bring back their 2019 reusable red cup to a participating Starbucks store in the United States after 2 p.m. Nov. 7 through Jan. 7 will get 50 cents off their handcrafted grande (16-ounce) holiday beverage.

Festive food and bakery items are also back, including the Holiday Turkey & Stuffing Panini, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Danish, Snowman Cookie, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop and Snowman Cake Pop.

