SAN ANTONIO — If your sweetheart is a fan of the Queen of Cumbia, then we have the perfect gift that'll make their heart go Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.

The Bread Box, a local bakery in San Antonio, shared a photo of the Selena-inspired treats to their Instagram page, February 11.

The cookies feature a pink heart, an outline of Selena inspired by her Amor Prohibido album cover and lyrics from the late singer's most popular songs.

The Bread Box is located at 555 W Bitters Road, Ste. 115.

For more information or to find out how you can get your hands on these cookies, visit The Bread Box's website.