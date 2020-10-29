Spiciest popcorn in SA?! Maybe. But it is Halloween-themed 🎃

"It’s made with the Carolina Reaper Pepper. It’s not so hot that you don’t want to eat it, but it’s definitely spicy."

SAN ANTONIO — If your Halloween plans are watching movies, you might want to pair it with some popcorn. And one local business is wanting San Antonians to put down the microwave bag and try their spooky flavors instead.

Alamo City Popcorn Company is a family-owned business who sells more than 40 flavors of popcorn. And this Halloween season, you can grab some "spooky" flavors too.

We tried Cheesy Reaper, Candy Corn and Boo-nilla.

Co-owner Chuck Eberle told KENS 5 the Cheesy Reaper popcorn is a "cheesy keeper," but, beware of the spice.

"It’s made with the Carolina Reaper Pepper. It’s not so hot that you don’t want to eat it, but it’s definitely spicy," said Eberle.

Oh yeah, he wasn't kidding. On the hot scale, it was at least an 8 out of 10.

"You don’t really know if it’s a trick or a treat. Some people are really going to like it, and others are going to think it’s really spicy. But it’s really good," said Eberle.

Second, it’s not Halloween without Candy Corn. But how about Candy Corn flavored popcorn?

"If you like Candy Corn, I think you’ll really like the Candy Corn popcorn. It’s a bright orange color and it tastes really good. It’s sweet," said Eberle.

Last up, boo! Well Boo-nilla.

"People really love it. It’s great for kids. Great for adults. It’s a really good — everybody likes it type popcorn," said Eberle.

Since Halloween will look a little different this year because of the pandemic, staying in and eating some popcorn might be the biggest trend this 31st.

"If you’re planning to watch a scary movie, it'd be great for you to come by and get some popcorn," said Eberle.

If you want to grab a bag of popcorn, you can visit Alamo City Popcorn Company on 16634 San Pedro Ave #1. They're open Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information, ranging from prices to curbside pickup details, visit their website here.