"Sour then sweet" just got a whole new meaning.

Sour Patch Kids have released ice cream bars with real Sour Patch bites infused in vanilla ice cream, coated with a raspberry-flavored shell, according to an Instagram post.

Really, we can't make this up.

The box was posted on @dadbodsnacks' Instagram. "I recently spotted these at @meijerstores (who recently got TONS of new ice creams) but I’m very hesitant. I feel this is one of those things that could be amazing or horrible. You either love it or hate it," the post says.

This isn't the first time the company has dabbled in creating snacks, sweet treats; Sour Patch cereal hit shelves in 2018.

We'll leave it up to you to decide if these Sour Patch products are worth adding to your grocery cart.

