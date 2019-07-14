A slush so hot, there's a heat advisory with the words, "Can you handle it?" on the advertisement.

Sonic is serving up "Mocktail" slushes with flavors including:

Piña colada

Strawberry daiquiri

The reaper spicy margarita

"Heat sensitive? Keep water close. See menu for Slush pricing plus Real Fruit. Limited time only at participating drive-ins," is written below the reaper spicy marg's campaign.

These aren't the first slush flavors the chain has introduced. Their Red Bull slushes have been available since April.

Sonic wants customers to get their "vacation vibes" on while the summer sun is still out.