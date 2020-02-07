Some districts extend summer meal programs while others end them

Here's which local districts are continuing to serve meals, and for how long they expect to.

SAN ANTONIO — When in-person classes ended in March, school districts continued to feed students.

Director of Communications Aubrey Chancellor said North East ISD has served 2.2 million meals in the weeks and months since teachers and students last interacted face to face.

"Our school nutrition staff was one of the first in the city to start offering meals," Chancellor said. "We know that's one of the things many families depend on, so we really wanted to make sure we could be there for our families."

Chancellor said the district has now extended its summer meal program through July, but summer feeding likely won't continue in August. The reason: Their first day back is August 17.

"Our school nutrition staff has to come in and train for the new school year," Chancellor said.

She added that if safety measures allow, the food will be served inside the cafeteria during breakfast and lunch hours starting July 20th. If not, they will continue to be served curbside.

Chancellor said parents who need help making ends meet before then should call 211, a social service hotline that helps people find resources in their community.

More information on the summer meal program at NEISD can be found here.

Northside ISD is close behind NEISD. Executive Director of Communications Barry Perez said that district has served more than 1.5 million meals since March.

"Our child nutrition department has not missed a beat," Perez said.

He added they are also extending their program through July. While the schedule for August isn't out just yet, he said they plan to keep students fed up until their first day back as well.

"We're going to continue to meet those nutritional needs," Perez said. "There should not be a day where they don't have that meal provided."

He said they serve meals at 14 locations, where students can receive lunch and breakfast for the following day.

More information on the summer meal program at NISD can be found here.

San Antonio ISD has also extended its summer meal program through July. The schedule can be found here.

Comal ISD ended its summer meal program on June 30, with nearly 300,000 meals served. Executive Director of Communications Steve Stanford said there are no plans to extend it at this point in time.