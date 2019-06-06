SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of San Antonio's new Shake Shack location Friday morning, the gourmet burger company announced an incentive to entice customers to line up early.

The store, located at 3003 Broadway Street, will officially open its door to customers at 11 a.m. following a 10:30 a.m ribbon-cutting. The company says the first 100 people in line "will receive a free screen-printed tote bag by Burnt Nopal that will be made onsite," and guests can provide their own items to be screen-printed.

RELATED: Five Guys rated America's favorite burger in recent survey

RELATED: Whataburger vs. In-N-Out Burger; Buzzfeed revives age-old debate