SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment added a new plant-based item to its menu in an attempt to provide guests with sustainability sourced food— Impossible Burger.

As part of the new item rollout, the park is donating 10 percent of its proceeds of every Impossible Burger sold through Sept. 30 to the SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund.

“We have to satisfy our guests with a broad selection of healthy dining options – of which the Impossible Burger is an exciting addition,” SeaWorld CEO Gus Antorcha said.

If you're interested in learning more about the burger, or other SeaWorld menu items, you can visit their website.

