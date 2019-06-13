A new breakfast and brunch spot, offering biscuits and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Alamo Biscuit Co. & Panaderia, is located at 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 103.

Alamo Biscuit Co. & Panaderia serves up hearty breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes. The menu features biscuit flights, sandwiches, breakfast tacos and more.

Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5-star rating from Yelpers so far.

Mariah M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 6, wrote, 'This place is doing it right. My boyfriend and I went on a weekday in the morning and while the restaurant was busy, they sat us immediately, took our orders immediately and served us immediately.'

And Bridgette C. wrote, 'What an adorable and delicious little breakfast place. The biscuits were flaky, buttery and had homemade jams with cream. I loved the Sweet Flight of Biscuits and my husband got the Biscuit with Sausage Gravy.'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Alamo Biscuit Co. & Panaderia is open from 6 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekends.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in San Antonio? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.