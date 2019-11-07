What if I told you that you can score french fries for just a buck?

Nope, we're not talking about McDonald's, Burger King or Wendy's french fries. We're talking about BurgerFi fries!

On National French Fry Day, which is this Saturday, July 13, you can score BurgerFi's regular hand-cut fries for just $1.

This deal is happening at participating restaurants all day long.

All you have to do is mention the offer at the counter. It isn't valid on orders placed online, over the phone, or in the app and it doesn't work on delivery orders.

Click here to find your nearest BurgerFi location.