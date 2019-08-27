SAN ANTONIO — Foodies! A festival is coming to the downtown area of the Alamo City.

The Vegan Initiative Dynamic Association announced the first annual San Antonio VegFest 2019.

The festival is wanting to inspire people to reduce animal suffering and increase environmental sustainability by introducing more cruelty-free, eco-friendly and plant-based options, the Facebook post said.

You can expect cooking demos, live musical performances, interactive activities, and a large variety of food vendors.

Go Vegan San Antonio, Rocket Turtle Social and Vegan Initiative Dynamic Association are working to bring the community together for this event.

It will take place on Saturday and Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., at Sunset Station on 1174 East Commerce Street. Tickets are available online.

