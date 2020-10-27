x
In San Antonio, a cold front means caldo weather!

San Antonians are enjoying a special tradition now that temperatures are dropping.

SAN ANTONIO — The cold temperatures are here, and some people are enjoying a special tradition -- caldo!

KENS 5 went behind the scenes at one local restaurant to see how they were heating up the kitchen:

If you want to make caldo de res at home, a San Antonio great-great-grandma shared her recipe with us; she says you shouldn't forget the hand-crushed garlic and cumin seeds to make your caldo de res just right, and of course, add her special ingredient! 

Grandma Genevieve Najera's Caldo de Res

Ingredients

  • Large Pot serves about 6 people
  • One 2-pound bone-in beef shank, cut into 1-inch cubes. Grandma says the bigger the bone, the better!
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 medium white onion
  • Pinch of salt
  • Comino seasoning
  • 2 carrots, cut into 1-inch rounds. You can also use a bag of mini carrots
  • 2 celery sticks, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 yellow squash, cut in 2-inch strips
  • 6 corn cobs, they come frozen in a package
  • 1 large zucchini, cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 1/2 head cabbage, quartered
  • 1 cup of chopped cilantro, add more to taste
  • 2 large potatoes, cubed into medium/small pieces
  • 1 can of tomato sauce
  • You can use lemon or lime as a side garnish
  • Corn tortillas also as a side to go along with your soup

Instructions

  1. Combine the beef shank cubes and the bone with 10-12 cups water, garlic and onion in large pot.
  2. Sprinkle with the salt and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer.
  3. Simmer for 2 hours. Watch if foam starts to rise. Take it off as necessary.
  4. Once the meat is fully cooked and tender, add all vegetables (including the cilantro), half a can of the tomato sauce, and a palm full of comino.
  5. Cover the pot and continue simmering for about another 30 minutes.
  6. Check the taste of the soup and add more salt or comino for an extra kick.
  7. Once all vegetables are tender, turn the heat off and serve hot with lemon or lime wedges, and enjoy with warm corn tortillas.

WARNING: This recipe only works when you make it with LOVE. xoxo - Grandma Genevieve aka "The Bad Grandma."

The cold front is expected to keep temperatures in the mid-40s and -50s through Wednesday, so there's still time to enjoy one of San Antonio's favorite cold-weather traditions!

   

