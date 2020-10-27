In San Antonio, a cold front means caldo weather!

San Antonians are enjoying a special tradition now that temperatures are dropping.

SAN ANTONIO — The cold temperatures are here, and some people are enjoying a special tradition -- caldo!

Temperatures dropped below 50 so naturally I had to make soup 😋 pic.twitter.com/yZLRZU8yvW — Megan Ball (@MegRheanna) October 27, 2020

KENS 5 went behind the scenes at one local restaurant to see how they were heating up the kitchen:

If you want to make caldo de res at home, a San Antonio great-great-grandma shared her recipe with us; she says you shouldn't forget the hand-crushed garlic and cumin seeds to make your caldo de res just right, and of course, add her special ingredient!

Grandma Genevieve Najera's Caldo de Res

Ingredients

Large Pot serves about 6 people

One 2-pound bone-in beef shank, cut into 1-inch cubes. Grandma says the bigger the bone, the better!

4 cloves garlic

1/2 medium white onion

Pinch of salt

Comino seasoning

2 carrots, cut into 1-inch rounds. You can also use a bag of mini carrots

2 celery sticks, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 yellow squash, cut in 2-inch strips

6 corn cobs, they come frozen in a package

1 large zucchini, cut into 2-inch chunks

1/2 head cabbage, quartered

1 cup of chopped cilantro, add more to taste

2 large potatoes, cubed into medium/small pieces

1 can of tomato sauce

You can use lemon or lime as a side garnish

Corn tortillas also as a side to go along with your soup

Instructions

Combine the beef shank cubes and the bone with 10-12 cups water, garlic and onion in large pot. Sprinkle with the salt and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 2 hours. Watch if foam starts to rise. Take it off as necessary. Once the meat is fully cooked and tender, add all vegetables (including the cilantro), half a can of the tomato sauce, and a palm full of comino. Cover the pot and continue simmering for about another 30 minutes. Check the taste of the soup and add more salt or comino for an extra kick. Once all vegetables are tender, turn the heat off and serve hot with lemon or lime wedges, and enjoy with warm corn tortillas.

WARNING: This recipe only works when you make it with LOVE. xoxo - Grandma Genevieve aka "The Bad Grandma."