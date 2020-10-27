In San Antonio, a cold front means caldo weather!

SAN ANTONIO — The cold temperatures are here, and some people are enjoying a special tradition -- caldo!
KENS 5 went behind the scenes at one local restaurant to see how they were heating up the kitchen:
If you want to make caldo de res at home, a San Antonio great-great-grandma shared her recipe with us; she says you shouldn't forget the hand-crushed garlic and cumin seeds to make your caldo de res just right, and of course, add her special ingredient!
Grandma Genevieve Najera's Caldo de Res
Ingredients
- Large Pot serves about 6 people
- One 2-pound bone-in beef shank, cut into 1-inch cubes. Grandma says the bigger the bone, the better!
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1/2 medium white onion
- Pinch of salt
- Comino seasoning
- 2 carrots, cut into 1-inch rounds. You can also use a bag of mini carrots
- 2 celery sticks, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 yellow squash, cut in 2-inch strips
- 6 corn cobs, they come frozen in a package
- 1 large zucchini, cut into 2-inch chunks
- 1/2 head cabbage, quartered
- 1 cup of chopped cilantro, add more to taste
- 2 large potatoes, cubed into medium/small pieces
- 1 can of tomato sauce
- You can use lemon or lime as a side garnish
- Corn tortillas also as a side to go along with your soup
Instructions
- Combine the beef shank cubes and the bone with 10-12 cups water, garlic and onion in large pot.
- Sprinkle with the salt and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer.
- Simmer for 2 hours. Watch if foam starts to rise. Take it off as necessary.
- Once the meat is fully cooked and tender, add all vegetables (including the cilantro), half a can of the tomato sauce, and a palm full of comino.
- Cover the pot and continue simmering for about another 30 minutes.
- Check the taste of the soup and add more salt or comino for an extra kick.
- Once all vegetables are tender, turn the heat off and serve hot with lemon or lime wedges, and enjoy with warm corn tortillas.
WARNING: This recipe only works when you make it with LOVE. xoxo - Grandma Genevieve aka "The Bad Grandma."
The cold front is expected to keep temperatures in the mid-40s and -50s through Wednesday, so there's still time to enjoy one of San Antonio's favorite cold-weather traditions!