SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Brunch Festival 2019 takes place Saturday, September 28, and festival organizers are suggesting you arrive early.

According to the event's Facebook page, each restaurant featured in the festival will have between 500 and 1,000 samples and they could run out. The samples are 2-3 ounces each.

The festival is happening at Smoke BBQ Restaurant and will feature popular brunch restuarants such as Eastside Kitchenette, Sangria on the Burg, and Alamo Biscuit and Panaderia.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. September is Hunger Awarness Month.

