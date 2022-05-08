San Antonio, Austin listed as top two best barbecue cities in the US

Dallas took the 12th-place spot.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — San Antonio and Austin smoked the national competition and earned the top two spots on a list of best barbecue cities in the nation.

Real estate website Clever assessed cities based on their barbecue restaurants per capita, major barbecue events, average Yelp rating for barbecue restaurants, regional price for a pound of barbecue meat and more.

San Antonio had an average Yelp rating of 4 while Austin had an average Yelp rating of 4.2, the second-highest such average.

Both cities boasted an average regional cost of $4.66 for meats as well as residents inducted into the BBQ Hall of Fame.

In San Antonio, .36% of income is spent on barbecue. In Austin, .28% of income is spent on barbecue.

San Antonio, out of all other 50 ranked cities, has the fourth-most BBQ restaurants per capita at 4.2 per 100,000 residents, according to Clever. The website went on to call San Antonio "The Cook-Off Capital" due to its four major upcoming barbecue competitions.

The next Texas city on the list was Dallas at the 12th place spot. Houston ranked 18th. Clever named Texas overall as the best state for barbecue.

Third place went to San Jose, California, fourth place went to Nashville, Tennessee, and fifth place went to Las Vegas, Nevada.