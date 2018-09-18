SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is a city that loves rock and roll.

So you won’t want to miss the massive jam session happening Saturday at the AT&T Center with headliners like Nine Inch Nails and Stone Temple Pilots.

But this year, besides the great music, there is also some great food available.

Eyewitness News reporter Audrey Castoreno was live at Burgerteca with chef Johnny Hernandez, who had more on the grub you'll find while you're rocking out.

For more information on tickets and the performance line ups, visit the River City Rockfest website. Doors open at noon and the final act wraps up at about 11:30 p.m.

