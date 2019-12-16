Reese's Puffs Cereal is a childhood staple, but the corn puffs has made a pretty big change, literally.

"General Mills just released this Walmart-exclusive Reese’s Puffs BIG PUFFS cereal! @thejunkfoodaisle first spotted these in store late last week," the press release says.

We haven't actually opened the box to see them in person, but if they're anything like the box shows, it might be a fun throwback gift to put a smile on a friend's face.

"These were originally tested in limited markets back in 2018 (along with Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros and Fillows) as a snack called “Reese’s Puffs XL” noting that they were 3X bigger," an Instagram post says.

You can grab a box for $3.64 while supplies last.