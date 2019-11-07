WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers restaurant in Westminster closed Wednesday after three people tested positive for E. coli, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

Two children and one adult tested positive for the bacteria after eating there, and two of the three were hospitalized, CDPHE said.

The Tri-County Health Department inspected the restaurant at 799 W. 146th Ave. and found "several" food safety violations, including employee handwashing, improper cleaning and sanitizing of food preparation surfaces, and cross-contamination between raw meats and other prepared foods.

Tri-County Health Department will conduct food safety training and ensure all violations have been corrected before the restaurant reopens.

E. coli symptoms start one to 10 days after ingesting the bacteria. They include:

Diarrhea (often bloody)

Severe stomach pain

Fever

Vomiting

E. coli can be passed from person-to-person when an infected person does not thoroughly wash their hands after using the toilet, after diapering or before preparing food.

Foods that aren't properly prepared or are prepared on unclean surfaces or surfaces in which raw meat has come into contact with ready-to-eat foods can also transmit the bacteria.

Red Robin emailed the following statement to 9NEWS:

"Red Robin’s first and foremost priority is the well-being of our Guests and Team Members.

We recently became aware of a health issue at our Orchard Town Center location in Westminster, Colorado. We believe this is an isolated incident and are working with the Tri County Health department to conduct a thorough investigation at this location.

We take these concerns very seriously and, as a precaution, have voluntarily closed the location to work with our Team Members to reinforce our food handling and safety protocols. We maintain rigorous food safety standards and procedures nationwide, which comply with the most recent FDA Food Code."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know