DENVER — I had never had Mississippi pot roast before I tried this. I'd see pictures of it on Pinterest and decided I liked pot roast the way I'd been doing it for years.

I was wrong.

A few weeks ago, I was over at my girlfriend's parents' house for dinner on a Sunday night and her mom and dad made this. They got the recipe from a friend an just had it jotted down on a recipe card. I couldn't believe how simple it was. And of course, there's butter. I figured I'd share it with you.

Ingredients:

1 3-4 lb chuck roast

1 pkg of dry au jus gravy mix

1 pkg of dry salt-free ranch dressing mix (I couldn't find salt-free so I decided to do it loaded with salt)

1/4 cup of butter (half a stick) cut into small pieces

4-5 pepperoncini peppers

Instructions:

Place roast in slow cooker. Sprinkle both dry mix packets over roast. Dot the butter on top of the roast. Place pepperoncini on top of roast. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours.

Enjoy!

