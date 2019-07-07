GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not sure what to do with those Fourth of July leftovers? Have no fear! The Ginger Chef came in to show us a great idea to breathe new life into those uneaten hot dogs.
Corn Dog Casserole
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix (or 1 ¼ c flour, ¾ c cornmeal, ¼ c sugar, 2 t baking powder, ½ t salt)
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 2 cups corn 8 oz sour cream or plain greek yogurt
- 2 eggs 8 oz sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 8 hot dogs, cut
Optional Ingredients:
- ¼ cup diced jalapeno
- 1 cup diced broccoli
- ½ cup shredded carrots
- 1 cup peas
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Mix Jiffy corn muffin mix or dry ingredients.
- Dice hot dogs. Set aside.
- Mix all remaining ingredients into dry corn muffin mix.
- Scoop into muffin pans or 9x13 pan.
- Bake for 18 min for muffins, or 35-40 mins for 9x13 until toothpick comes out clean.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.