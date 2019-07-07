GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not sure what to do with those Fourth of July leftovers? Have no fear! The Ginger Chef came in to show us a great idea to breathe new life into those uneaten hot dogs.

Corn Dog Casserole

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 pkg Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix (or 1 ¼ c flour, ¾ c cornmeal, ¼ c sugar, 2 t baking powder, ½ t salt)

1 stick butter, melted

2 cups corn 8 oz sour cream or plain greek yogurt

2 eggs 8 oz sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

8 hot dogs, cut

Optional Ingredients:

¼ cup diced jalapeno

1 cup diced broccoli

½ cup shredded carrots

1 cup peas

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F. Mix Jiffy corn muffin mix or dry ingredients. Dice hot dogs. Set aside. Mix all remaining ingredients into dry corn muffin mix. Scoop into muffin pans or 9x13 pan. Bake for 18 min for muffins, or 35-40 mins for 9x13 until toothpick comes out clean.

