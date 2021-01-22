Project Pollo offers delicious, accessible plant-based options in San Antonio

The "project" part of the operation is a unique mission to make plant-based food more accessible and in areas that might not have those options.

SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a new, rapidly expanding restaurant in San Antonio aims to get delicious and affordable meat alternative cuisine into all parts of the city.

The name "Project Pollo" says it all. The pollo is a soy-based chicken substitute that can be either fried or grilled and meant to rival the yummy goodness of Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's. The chicken is offered in salads, wraps and sandwiches and can be combined with various vegan side dishes. The project part of the operation is a unique mission to make plant-based food more accessible and in areas that might not have those options.

"Project Pollo was founded to bring some initiative to our community and surrounding areas to provide affordable access to plant-based foods," owner and founder Lucas Bradbury said. "We wanted everybody, no matter your income bracket, to afford our products and also be able to live a more plant-based lifestyle. So we put this platform together and thought, 'why not go for it?' So on September 18, we launched our first location, and three months later, here we are with three and five more on the way."

One of the ways the restaurant accomplishes the mission is through their "People Project", which is a pay-what-you-can option. If you are able to pay the full price of the item (a modest $5.50), then for each one purchased, two will be given to those who need help paying.

The pandemic has caused both people and businesses to struggle, which the restaurant acknowledges is something to consider in the expansion. We asked Bradbury what kind of effect the pandemic has had on establishing and expanding his business.

"Obviously, it is still COVID, and we are a restaurant, so it's certainly challenging. We are not printing money by any means, we break even. But, we are on a pace right now where we feel like getting a Project Pollo into every neighborhood is more essential than putting profits into our pocket," Bradbury said.

Project Pollo started out as a food cart outside Roadmap Brewing Company at North Alamo near Broadway downtown. The second location is just off of Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Boulevard. Two other San Antonio locations are planned and the company also just opened a location in Austin.

Bradbury also said they have gotten great feedback from both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

"We have people that come in and say, 'you know I eat meat every day of the week, but I am wanting to try this.' and that is what we go for, right?" Bradbury said. "We know that that our core base is always going to be vegans and vegetarian community and we support that and we are going to be as involved with that community as possible. But, for those people who are really curious, we call them plant-curious, we want to make recommendations based on their eating habits, so for example, our Deluxe Project. Not only does that fuel an initiative in the community, but it also has really good flavors, crisp, savory options, so it's going to complement someone who is eating meat on a regular basis."

The menu includes much more than just chicken substitute. A signature dish is their vegan macaroni and cheese which admirably mimics the creaminess of actual dairy-based mac and cheese.

"This is a cashew-based queso, very clean, no added oils. You've got cashew, spices, some coconut milk. That's really it. We put some jalepenos, in our spicy buffalo, we put our chicken nuggets in it. It's absolutely phenomenal, but spicy," Bradbury said.