SAN ANTONIO — QuikTrip is the latest business that's taking extra measures to practice social distancing while also helping customers get the supplies they need as some products have become hard to find in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The convenience store says staff will now deliver items straight to customers in their vehicles, so long as they make the order via the QT app on their phones. On the app will also be a full list of what items will be available for on-lot pickup purchase.

"This new level of convenience was designed to help with everyday routines, delivering essential items like milk and bottled water to customers, as well as visitor favorite like a soft pretzel, energy drinks, chips and gum," the company said in a release.

QuikTrip says it has been pilot-testing the service for a year. It has launched officially this week.

Several other local store chains have either modified existing procedures or created entirely new ones to ensure customers get what they need while cutting down on product-hoarding, which San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has repeatedly condemned.

H-E-B has put some purchase limits on particular products – including chicken, eggs and paper towels – while also providing free curb-side pickup. Target has reduced hours nationwide to ensure shelves stay stocked, as has Walmart. And Dollar General has "strongly encouraged" that the first hour after opening its stores be reserved for senior shoppers.

Local leaders and store officials both have echoed a similar sentiment when it comes to supply chains: That the pandemic has not disrupted it, and that there are enough groceries and products for everyone.

