We're in the fall season and you know what that means — pumpkin spice is trending.

The coffee shop drive-thrus are packed with people ordering pumpkin spice lattés topped with whip cream.

But there are a few businesses in town jumping on the trend that might not come to mind.

Digital Journalist Lexi Hazlett visited three spots that could be worth adding to your pumpkin spice list:

Shake Shack

With vanilla frozen custard blended with pumpkin, marshmallow, cinnamon and nutmeg, the Shake Shack treat is great by itself, but also pairs well with an Angus beef burger.

Godiva

Milk chocolate truffles filled with pumpkin spice ganache? Yes, it's real. And it's sold at Godiva. And if you need a drink to wash down the candy, the Pumpkin Spice Chocolixir and Pumpkin Spice Lattés are on the fall menu.

PetSmart

The limited-edition Greenies Dental Treats in pumpkin spice flavor are available at PetSmart. Not too sure a human should vouge on how it tastes, but dogs seem to enjoy the fall treat.

Click the video below for everything pumpkin spice!

