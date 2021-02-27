Pulled pork marinated in Dr. Pepper 😋 | Check out this local BBQ food truck

We're trying a few "food truck favorites" as we visit B-Daddy's BBQ.

SAN ANTONIO — Loaded baked potato has a whole new meaning when you’re at B-Daddy's BBQ.

We’ve seen these guys take over social media at their Helotes brick and mortar location. And they also take their business to the road with a food truck.

So, we tried a few of their "food truck favorites."

Big Daddy Sandwich

"It’s gonna be a sandwich on a jalapeno cheddar bun with chopped brisket, pulled pork and sausage," said food truck owner and operator Jacob Shaw.

And if you’re a meat lover, the fun continues with this next one.

BBQ Nachos

"We are gonna put pulled pork on that. Our pulled pork is smoked for an eight hour period and marinated in Dr. Pepper," said Shaw.

And for the next one, think of it as an adult grilled cheese. But, they have a special name for it.

Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese

"It’s a brisket grilled cheese on Texas toast with shredded cheddar cheese and mac and cheese in the middle," said Shaw.

Oh yeah, a lot of cheese happening here. And for the last one, let's just say, it's pretty filling. As in, it's two pounds.

Big Daddy loaded baked potato

"That’s basically the Big Daddy Sandwich — just in potato form," said Shaw.

B-Daddy’s also told us being a local business means they need support. Especially as a business still recovering from the shelter in place order in 2020.

"We lost about 90 percent of our business in the 24 hour period. And so, we decided that we needed to pivot, and we started serving at more residential areas — HOA's, apartment complexes, residential neighborhoods. And we’ve been doing that ever since," said Shaw.

So if you want to eat local, this food truck is an option for you.

"We know there’s a lot of BBQ options out there. But we trust that this process that we have is one of the best, and a one of a kind experience," said Shaw.

As for their hours and location, it varies. But you can check their social media here where they post all of their information, scheduling. You can also visit their website for more details here.

