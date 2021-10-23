Pudding food truck?! It exists in Texas | Here's how you can find them

Puddin' It Out There's most popular flavor is chocolate. And they make at least 28 gallons a day of that one alone.

BOERNE, Texas — A Texas business dedicated to all things pudding is getting a lot of attention after a tweet showcasing their new business exploded.

"We’re one of a kind -- we’re not your ordinary dessert," says owner Krystal Martinez.

Puddin' It Out There's most popular flavor is chocolate. And they make at least 28 gallons a day of that one alone.

"It just got started with our love and our passion of pudding. So, we just kind went off of what we loved about pudding and created our own, tweaked it and tweaked it, until we got it to where it was what we loved," said Martinez.

They made it every Sunday for family and friends. Little did they know, they would be their first customers.

"Everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh! You should sell this,'" said Martinez.

Now, people who visit them are even personalizing their orders.

"We get different ideas from people, customers that stop by, and they say, 'Hey, you should make this type of pudding.' And we like to play with it, so we'll make it," said Adam Martinez, who is the co-owner of the business.

The truck, which opened this summer, is usually parked in Boerne. But, you can reach out to them on Facebook (@PuddinitOutThereBoerneTx) if you have an event.

And of course, we had to see them make some.

"Our chocolate -- that’s our chocolate based pudding and it's topped with whipped topping and it's got Oreo cookies on top," said Martinez.

And then we saw the strawberry, which they also said is a fan favorite.

And of course, you can't not taste the banana pudding.

"I'll hear a little kid say, 'Oh my God! I love this. So great," said Martinez.

And to think their success all started with that tweet which got nearly 4,000 likes with an account their daughter made.

"She's like, 'Mom, you know, your Twitter is blowing up?' I'm like, 'Oh my God, like, what?'" said Martinez.

So, if you want to see what all the rage is about, check out their social media pages:

"You won't be disappointed," said Martinez.