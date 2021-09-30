Preps underway for Fideo Loco Festival in November 🥣

It might not be something you're thinking about now, but come November when you've got that craving for some warm Fideo soup – this event should fill you up.

SAN ANTONIO — With the temperature feeling like 103° in Floresville, you're probably not craving any Fideo. But come November when it's cooler, you'll want to check out the Fideo Loco Festival where you can taste the best versions of Fideo the San Antonio area has to offer.

But let's back up a minute. If you don't know what Fideo is, it means noodle – and it's usually used in the plural as another word for vermicelli.

To San Antonians, Fideo soup is more than vermicelli pasta and broth. It can be loaded with ground beef, potatoes, pinto beans, etc. And the Fideo Loco Festival is a great starting point because there are unlimited samples .

Besides food, the event on the south side also includes live music from Da Krazy Pimpz and David Farias, vendors and more. It will be held at Far West San Antonio, located at 2502 Pleasanton Road.

Tickets went on sale Thursday for the 4th Annual Fideo Loco Festival and Cook-Off, which is set for November 6. They are $12 if you buy them online ahead of the event or $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free, but no sampling is included for them. (Sorry niños!)

"Fideo Loco has been feeding families since 1910, and everyone makes it their own special way. Come out on November 6th to try from locals and restaurants across the city and vote for your favorite! Nothing is better than enjoying warm Fideo in the fall!" the event description says.