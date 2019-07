If you're in New Braunfels and like to dunk your donuts in your coffee, Dunkin' Donuts is here to serve you.

Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins opened their combined store at 1667 State Highway 46.

The elements the store offers include a modern design, premier pours and increased energy efficiency, according to the press release.

The restaurant is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. They also have a drive-thru if you're on the go.