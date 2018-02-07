Pluckers is offering you a chance to eat free food before its Selma location officially opens so that the staff can be properly trained before opening day.

Monday through Friday this week, Pluckers is offering free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Get there early, though. Because they only accept a certain number of customers before they stop serving during this training period.

There are a few catches:

-Only four people per table

-Incomplete parties won’t be seated

-Each person receives and entrée and the table will receive a dessert or appetizer to share

-Alcoholic beverages aren’t free but are available for purchase

-Because this is for training purposes, wait times and service may be long

So if you can’t wait until opening day to enjoy San Antonio’s first Pluckers (or you love free food, and who doesn’t?), they’re serving this week for lunch and dinner.

The location is at 14881 IH-35 North, Selma, TX 78154.

© 2018 KENS