New Orleans-based coffee shop opens second location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A coffeehouse inspired by the world-famous French Quarter just opened its second San Antonio location.

The new PJ's Coffee is on 9739 IH 10 West near Camp Bullis. They celebrated their grand opening on May 5. But, they are keeping the momentum going with a free upsize to any drink until May 12.

“There isn’t anything that compares to PJ’s true farm-to-cup experience in the area, so we’re excited to serve the freshest, most delicious cup of coffee we possibly can deliver," said Co-Owner Deborah Bomba.

PJ’s second San Antonio shop will be open every day from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can also visit their Bandera Road location at 9703 Bandera Road . Click here for more info.