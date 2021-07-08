Pizza with a twist | This food truck is serving up huge slices of 'pie'

"It's definitely a place you want to come check out because it's going to be a little more unique than anywhere else you go."

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a food truck in the downtown area that is serving up big slices of pizza pie. But, one of the things that makes this place stand out is that most of their options are plant-based.

Righteous Pie is on 125 Lamar Street. And owner Richard Busker is dedicated to his craft.

"It's definitely a place you want to come check out because it's going to be a little more unique than anywhere else you go. Every place has their own identity, and I think this is San Antonio's identity. It's all going to be handcrafted. It's all going to be delicious. It's going to be done in a hand-tossed style and it’s going to have a lot of thought and love put into it," said Busker.

He's been in the restaurant industry for 25 years, and he wanted to make something that every one could enjoy.

"I believe that everyone should have great food. I don't care if you have any dietary restrictions, whether it's a plant-based diet...gluten. Food should be for everybody. So, that's what I try to do -- I try to gear my ingredients so anybody can eat them," said Busker.

The only pizza that isn’t veggie-friendly is the pepperoni. But, as for the other options, Busker walked us through a few of them, telling us how each has their own personal touch.

Roasted garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, steakhouse mushrooms, caramelized onions, topped with green onions and truffle oil drizzle.

Roasted garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, tomatoes, basil, and port wine balsamic drizzle

Herbed marinara, topped with mozzarella, and pepperoni

As for opening the truck in the Alamo City, catering to the idea of something for everyone, Busker said it’s dream come true.

"I think it's the biggest small town I've ever seen in my life. I think it's incredible. I think the people are incredible and I want to bring an incredible product to San Antonio," said Busker.

