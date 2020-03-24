SAN ANTONIO — Name your price for a pizza - that's what Mr. Gatti's Pizza in Universal City is telling its customers.

The location at 2921 Pat Booker Road is offering a "pay what you can" special for a large 1-topping pizza.

"This is our way of simply helping the community during this time," Allysun Gutierrez, marketing manager for Mr. Gatti's, told KENS 5. "We are working our skeleton crew, and had to lay-off all of our hourly employees, so in order for us to survive this we need to do what we can to help the community and make sure we can hire our crew back."

The deal consists of 10 slices and is available at this point for today (Tuesday, March 24) only.

Gutierrez said she hopes their idea gives people in San Antonio some hope.

"We are not going to let our ship sink, not yet," she said. "We want to exhaust every option possible to save our store, and the only store in San Antonio, even though we are in Universal City... Today is our way of giving back to the community, because it's about the people - the people and these families are the ones that have kept us in business all these years so this is for y'all."

To place an order, call (210) 566-0022 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. There is a maximum of 5 pizzas per transaction. Click here to go to their website.