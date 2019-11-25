SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to bring a sweet treat to the Thanksgiving table that will make you the most popular person in the room, we've got you covered.

From a lemon blueberry vodka pie to a tequila-infused pie to a hybrid pecan, pumpkin combo pie, KENS 5 takes you to three places in and near the Alamo City where you can grab a slice of the good life.

Lemon Blueberry Vodka Pie, Tootie Pie Co

KENS 5

It's only right to include a Texas staple in our story. Deep Eddy's Lemonade Vodka is made here in the Lone Star State, but what if their Vodka was baked into a pie? Well, we've got some news for you.

Tootie Pie Co, also known as the Texas Hill Country Bakery, offers you multiple alcohol-infused pie options. But, the Lemon Blueberry was like nothing we've covered thus far. We visited The Victorian Rose, a boutique in the heart of Boerne that also sells Tootie Pies, and were showed authentic Texas hospitality.

But you don't have to drive to Boerne or Dripping Springs to taste their Boozy Collection; you can order your pies online! However, if you're looking to ship pies across the country before the holidays, order by Monday at 1 p.m. for two-day shipping and Tuesday by 1 p.m. for one-day shipping.

Tequila Apple Pie Croissant, La Panadería

KENS 5

If you want "tequila" little time having to make your own pie, this might make for a very unique alternative. This San Antonio bakery has been catering to the community since 2014, coming up with trendy desserts not seen at just any retailer.

You've probably heard someone say how they would rather eat their calories than drink them. Now, you can get the best of both worlds.

'Pumpkan' Pie, Hearthstone Bakery Café

KENS 5

Many retailers offer a 50% pecan, 50% pumpkin pie for people who like a little variety. But, have you ever seen pecan layered on top of pumpkin? We have! When we went to Hearthstone.

They essentially bake two pies at once, resulting in a stacked pie that takes your taste buds to another world. It's available until Christmas day, so you might want to indulge while you still can.

...

For more information on the businesses mentioned, visit their websites: