Pepsi releases three new sodas for its new s'mores collection

SAN ANTONIO — Pepsi is adding the flavor of a camp-fire favorite to its lineup.

The soda company announced its new s'mores collection.

The collection features three new dessert-flavored sodas, toasty marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate.

The drinks come in individual seven and a half ounce Pepsi mini cans.

Pepsi suggests combining them to make the perfect s'mores combo.

You have a chance to try the drink without buying it.

2,000 people will be able to win a set of the limited-edition collection.

Pepsi says just follow their Instagram and Twitter pages, and post about s'mores using the hashtags #pepsismores and #sweepstakes.

