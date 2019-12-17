Cola, meet coffee. Coffee, meet cola.
Pepsi took to their website to announce they are launching a coffee, cola creation with double the amount of caffeine compared to a regular soda.
It's called Pepsi Café and it launches in April with two flavors — original and vanilla.
"Iced coffee drinkers and anyone in need of an extra caffeine boost will love the unexpected flavor medley of roasted coffee infused into the refreshing, crisp flavor of Pepsi," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi.
This isn't the first time Pepsi has entered the coffee game; the company launched Pepsi Kona in 1996, when ready-to-drink iced coffee products weren't as hot of a commodity as they are today.
The caffeinated concoction will come in 12 oz. slim cans for an easy pick-me-up, whether at work, at home or on-the-go, the website says.
RELATED: What's in a Starbucks 'Medicine Ball'?