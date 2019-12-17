Cola, meet coffee. Coffee, meet cola.

Pepsi took to their website to announce they are launching a coffee, cola creation with double the amount of caffeine compared to a regular soda.

It's called Pepsi Café and it launches in April with two flavors — original and vanilla.

"Iced coffee drinkers and anyone in need of an extra caffeine boost will love the unexpected flavor medley of roasted coffee infused into the refreshing, crisp flavor of Pepsi," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi.

This isn't the first time Pepsi has entered the coffee game; the company launched Pepsi Kona in 1996, when ready-to-drink iced coffee products weren't as hot of a commodity as they are today.

The caffeinated concoction will come in 12 oz. slim cans for an easy pick-me-up, whether at work, at home or on-the-go, the website says.

Pepsi Will Help Americans Tackle That Afternoon Slump with New Pepsi Café PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Pepsi is brewing something up for 2020 that will awaken taste buds of cola lovers and coffee fanatics across the US. Today, Pepsi announced Pepsi Café, a delicious new beverage debuting in the US in April 2020, that blends the taste of deep flavorful coffee with the refreshing, crisp taste of a Pepsi cola.

RELATED: What's in a Starbucks 'Medicine Ball'?

RELATED: Get paid to drink coffee and stay in a castle