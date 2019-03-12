Candy canes are a holiday staple, but what if they made Oreo Cookies & Cream candy canes? Well, I think you know what we're about to say.
Spangler is offering customers a box of candies, selling them on their website and at retailers like Walmart and Amazon.
"You'll love the Oreo Cookies and Creme flavor in a candy cane! The first of its kind, each black and white creamy swirled candy cane is allergen and gluten-free," Spangler says.
Whether you want to snack on the sweet treat, hang it on your tree or pack it inside someone's stocking, it can definitely spark a conversation.
RELATED: Survey: Can you guess Texas' favorite holiday treat? We've got the answer
RELATED: This Half Christmas Tree makes for a pet's worst nightmare; they can't reach the ornaments