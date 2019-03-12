Candy canes are a holiday staple, but what if they made Oreo Cookies & Cream candy canes? Well, I think you know what we're about to say.

Spangler is offering customers a box of candies, selling them on their website and at retailers like Walmart and Amazon.

"You'll love the Oreo Cookies and Creme flavor in a candy cane! The first of its kind, each black and white creamy swirled candy cane is allergen and gluten-free," Spangler says.

Whether you want to snack on the sweet treat, hang it on your tree or pack it inside someone's stocking, it can definitely spark a conversation.

Oreo Flavored Candy Canes | Spangler Candy Oreo Cookies and Creme flavor 144 - .44 oz canes (5.5" tall) 12 count cradles packed 12s Buy these Oreo Flavored candy canes in the 12-12 ct cradles to save money and to have plenty for eating, tree decorations, stocking stuffers, gift baskets, holiday recipes, and more!

