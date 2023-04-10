Local restaurant celebrates National Taco Day with 'different' type of taco

Mi Familia at the Rim opened in 2019, right before the pandemic hit.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Did you know that October 4 is National Taco Day?

It’s a day to celebrate with warm homemade tortillas stuffed to the brim with your favorite meat.

Many Americans love tacos so much they’ve even instituted a day of the week dedicated to eating tacos, the notorious ‘Taco Tuesday’. This year National Taco Day falls on a Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t enjoy some delicious tacos.

The history and origins of the taco remain a real mystery to this day.

Authentic Mexican tacos are believed to have been created at the end of the nineteenth century, and the first taco described was referred to as tacos de minero or miner’s tacos. They were made with corn tortillas and were usually stuffed with some sort of filling.

Evidence recovered from archeologist also shows that native people living in a lake region near the valley of Mexico commonly ate tacos filled with small fish.

The taco is a staple dish with lots of rich history, especially in San Antonio.

Mi Tierra has been celebrated for almost 80 years in downtown San Antonio, but the Cortez family wanted to spread their rich culture and opened Mi Familia de Mi Tierra located at The Rim.

Mi Familia opened in 2019, right before the pandemic hit and like many businesses during that time, they got shutdown. After the pandemic plateaued, they reopened.

We wanted to check out what they were doing for National Taco Day.

“We’ve been waiting for this the entire year. There’s several days we wait for and taco day is one of them, tequila day is another one,” Gerardo Carvajal, the restaurant manager said.

Carvajal said he was wanting to do something a little different this year, something not typically found in San Antonio.

He chose to make taco árabes. It’s a taco filled with pork meat marinated for 24 hours, seasoned and cooked on a trompo or vertical rotisseries for 45 minutes or until the meat is tender. They finish the taco with a little salsa and cucumber on top.

We asked Carvajal why he picked tacos árabes.

“Because nobody has it in San Antonio. And it’s very popular. This is a very popular dish in Puebla. Puebla, Mexico. There’s a lot of history behind this taco," he said.

Carvajal says National Taco Day is a big day for them because they expect big crowds to stop by throughout the day but their happy to serve everyone who walks through their doors.

Mi Familia will offer these delicious tacos along with other amazing dishes including carnitas, Enchiladas Verdes, and parrilladas which are their most popular dishes.

“We have perfected the recipes and the volume that we have is just incredible.”

Don’t forget to celebrate National Taco Day on October 4.