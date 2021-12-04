'Nothing better than this' | Texas food truck serving up cornbread waffle loaded with meats and sauce

They have loyal customers who come for things like their Smokey Bandit.

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a food truck that specializes in barbecue. It's called Smokey Boys Barbecue and they always share their latest location on their social media.

"We've had so many people come out and let us know, 'Hey, this is some of the best barbecue we've ever had.' We've had people come up from Kansas City, California, Memphis. They're saying that they have had nothing better than this," said co-owner David Guzman.

But how he and co-owner Ron Najarro got started is a story in itself.

"I lost my job and it was something that I always had a passion for to do was barbecue. And I decided to see what I can do with a food truck," said Guzman.

"I had a rough start getting out of the Marine Corps, getting used to the civilian world, and kind of ended up out here. And then years down the line, we decided to start a business," said Najarro.

Now, they have loyal customers who come for things like their Smokey Bandit.

"We take our actual mix for our actual cornbread recipe and we turn that into a waffle. And then we put our beer cheese mac and cheese, the choice of meat, the barbecue sauce and coleslaw. So that's something that is completely different," said Najarro. "Nobody ever really thought about putting barbecue on top of a waffle."

We also made sure to try their jalapeno cheddar poppers.

"Our jalapeno cheddar poppers are deep fried. The cream cheese, the jalapeno, the brisket, the bacon, and we make that into a mix. And we put it in a honey butter dough and we deep fry it," said Najarro. "Then we put a white Alabama sauce which the easiest way to explain that is a white BBQ sauce."

And something that also makes this place stand out is that they’re a family oriented business that prides themselves on serving the community. That’s why they give discounts to teachers, first responders and our military.

"We want to invite and make sure everybody that comes out -- we got you. We got you covered -- your discount," said Najarro.

They also want people to be willing to try something new because they said their options are one of a kind.

"We offer amazing, unique items that nobody else offers. So we invite everybody to come out and try it out and find out for yourself," said Najarro. "You won't be disappointed at all."

Click here to see where they will be serving next.