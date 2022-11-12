Northwest-side snack shop fusing flavors together to create one-of-a-kind foods

Their top-sellers are their mochi donuts, with flavors changing daily and their k-dogs. But, there's a lot more.

SAN ANTONIO — It seems like new places to eat are constantly popping up all around the 2-1-0 and this week’s taste buds took us to a snack shop on the northwest side called Mochinut where you can find a menu full of Asian-inspired snacks.

“What we focus on is we have a mixture of Asian-fusion snacks,” Assistant manager Rayna Benavidez said. “We have Boba tea originating from China and Taiwan. We have Korean-style corndogs from Korea. We also have mochi donuts which is going to be Japanese in origin. So, they’re softer, they’re fluffier, they’re bouncy and they’re chewy.”

With a menu full of many options, here are some fan faves.

“The top sellers for our k-dogs are going to be our original, which is going to have panko. So kind of like breadcrumbs on the outside,” Benavidez said.

They also have their hot Cheetos k-dog which is covered in hot Cheeto dust on the outside and a potato k-dog.

Of course you’ll need something to wash all of that down with.

“If you haven’t had any of the drinks, we do have a few great ones that are always a hit. We have a new one which is our pink blossom drink.” Benavidez said. “We have matcha, which is absolutely delicious. I know we have a lot of people who come in and ask if we have matcha, and we get so excited that we can say yes. {And} we have a brown sugar milk tea, which that sounds delicious.”

And it was!