Northwest-side snack shop fusing flavors together to create one-of-a-kind foods

SAN ANTONIO — It seems like new places to eat are constantly popping up all around the 2-1-0 and this week’s taste buds took us to a snack shop on the northwest side called Mochinut where you can find a menu full of Asian-inspired snacks.
“What we focus on is we have a mixture of Asian-fusion snacks,” Assistant manager Rayna Benavidez said. “We have Boba tea originating from China and Taiwan. We have Korean-style corndogs from Korea. We also have mochi donuts which is going to be Japanese in origin. So, they’re softer, they’re fluffier, they’re bouncy and they’re chewy.”
With a menu full of many options, here are some fan faves.
“The top sellers for our k-dogs are going to be our original, which is going to have panko. So kind of like breadcrumbs on the outside,” Benavidez said.
They also have their hot Cheetos k-dog which is covered in hot Cheeto dust on the outside and a potato k-dog.
Of course you’ll need something to wash all of that down with.
“If you haven’t had any of the drinks, we do have a few great ones that are always a hit. We have a new one which is our pink blossom drink.” Benavidez said. “We have matcha, which is absolutely delicious. I know we have a lot of people who come in and ask if we have matcha, and we get so excited that we can say yes. {And} we have a brown sugar milk tea, which that sounds delicious.”
And it was!
You can find out more about Mochinut including their hours, their daily changing menu and some social media competitions they hold here.