Prime Now, Amazon’s one and two-hour delivery service, is bringing beer and wine delivery to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Prime members can buy hundreds of beer and wine products from popular brands like Miller Lite, Corona Extra and Kendall Jackson, to local favorites such as Deep Ellum IPA and Community Mosaic IPA.

Wednesday marks a larger expansion of alcohol delivery through Prime Now in Texas – in addition to Dallas-Fort Worth, Prime Now is also announcing the addition of beer and wine to the service in Austin, Houston and San Antonio.



Just recently, Amazon extended discounts for Whole Foods to 10 more states, including Dallas-Fort Worth in February.

Alcohol delivery is available in North Texas from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Through Prime Now, customers receive free two-hour delivery windows and one-hour delivery for a fee.

