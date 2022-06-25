New taiyaki business serving up Japanese-inspired snacks in San Antonio

Looking for a new place to try in San Antonio? Hanamaru has been open and serving some sweet and savory treats for two months.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is known for many things including its rich cuisine and it’s only getting better.

Hanamaru, a new taiyaki business, is serving up Japanese-inspired snacks at their restaurant on the northwest side. This is where you can find taiyaki, Japanese-inspired drinks, food and much more. But their main attraction is taiyaki.

So, what is taiyaki? One of the owners explains it.

“Taiyaki is like a waffle with stuffing inside, it could be sweet or savory, you pick," Wickey Su-mei, the co-owner said. "We also have an ice-cream version of a cone and you can always add stuffing inside, but we do toppings and ice cream on the bottom.”

The business has been open for two months already and Su-mei said customers have been enjoying themselves and trying their different flavors including their gluten-free options.

“Some always come and get the ice-cream of course. We do also serve vanilla for people who are scared to try matcha flavor, but I always recommend the mix so you can get a little bit of both," Su-mei said. "Our taiyaki is one of our popular (items) too because of our stuffing inside. You can try different items from pepperoni, to ham and cheese, to ube, to custard, red bean, we even have Oreos for people who are scared of trying food.”