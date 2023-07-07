New sandwich is coming to Bill Miller restaurant chain

The sandwich is available for limited time and served daily while supplies last.

SAN ANTONIO — The popular San Antonio chain, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, is adding a twist to their Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Bill Miller and Laguna Madre will debut a Ranch Chipotle Crispy Chicken Sandwich on Monday, July 10, according to a press release.

The combo was inspired by two signature items from their restaurant chains combining Laguna Madre's Ranch Chipotle Dressing and Bill Miller's Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

“Our Ranch Chipotle Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a fiery twist on our classic sandwich. We are excited for our customers to try this mash up for a spicy crispy chicken sandwich that will satisfy any craving!” said Jim Guy Egbert, Bill Miller CEO and President.