Chick-fil-A fans can get their fix in Boerne

The popular fast-food restaurant is hosting a stand for several hours on weekdays to serve the Boerne area since the closest location is at the RIM in San Antonio.

Chick-fil-A fans in the Texas Hill Country won't have to drive so far, thanks to the restaurant chain setting up a temporary location in Boerne. In a post on Facebook Monday afternoon, the popular fast-food company said simply, "Boerne we are coming to you!"

The chicken-focused, red and white decked out eatery said the option will be available immediately from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through the end of the summer.

The location? Look for the tent and tables set up at 402 East Blanco Road – not far from Main Street – where the old city hall is at.

The location is being staffed by employees from the RIM location. Also, in case you hadn't heard, a closer location to Boerne is in the works for Leon Springs. Construction is underway near the Walmart just south of Ralph Fair Road and I-10. The restaurant is expected to open sometime later this year.

In other Chick-fil-A related news, a popular dessert item is making its way back on the menu. The peach milkshake is described as a peaches and ice cream combination, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry. The Atlanta-based chain introduced the icy summer delight in 2009 and has since become a tradition.